Australian miners set to shine on global stage with Austmine

Australian mining and METS companies will have multiple opportunities to showcase their innovations to international audiences over the next few years, with Austmine hosting a series of dedicated Australian pavilions at major global mining events.

The international push begins in May 2026 at CIM CONNECT in Vancouver, Canada. As the country’s largest technical mining conference and exhibition, CIM CONNECT offers Australian companies a platform to engage with key decision-makers, participate in high-value discussions, and present their solutions to the North American market. Austmine is inviting exhibitors to secure their packages now.

Following this, June 2026 sees the launch of the inaugural Australian Pavilion at EXPONOR in Antofagasta, Chile. As South America’s premier regional mining event, EXPONOR is at the heart of global base and precious metals mining. The pavilion will give Australian innovators an opportunity to connect with regional industry leaders and showcase cutting-edge technologies to a rapidly growing market.

In September 2026, Australian companies will take their pavilion to Electra Mining Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa. The exhibition will provide a forum to engage with mining leaders, potential partners, and stakeholders interested in the latest equipment and technologies transforming Africa’s mining sector.

A return to EXPOMIN in Santiago, Chile, is planned for April 2027. Building on a highly successful showing in 2025, the Australian Pavilion will once again highlight emerging innovations and mining solutions to an expected 80,000-plus participants, reinforcing Australia’s reputation for technology leadership in mining.

Looking further ahead, the MINEXPO International in Las Vegas, US, scheduled for September 2028, will see the Australian Pavilion feature at the world’s premier mining exhibition. Held every four years, MINEXPO brings together global industry leaders to explore the latest advancements in mining safety, efficiency and sustainability.

With these international pavilions, Austmine is creating a consistent presence for Australian METS and mining companies on the global stage. The program offers an opportunity to strengthen international partnerships, expand export opportunities, and highlight Australia’s capability in delivering world-class mining technologies and solutions.

For more information, visit the Austmine events page.