Australian critical minerals projects take centre stage

Image: Joaquin Corbalan P/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has released a new digital version of the Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus, which showcases investment ready critical minerals projects.

The Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus first made its debut in late January, where it was a document that outlined over 50 investment ready critical minerals projects for potential investors around the world.

The amount of critical minerals projects has now risen to over 55, with the new digital Prospectus featuring an interactive online map that shows all the investment ready critical minerals projects across Australia.

The online tool can also be customised to navigate the country’s rich and diverse mineral endowment, available government support and potential funding opportunities.

“Australia is ready and willing to meet the growing global demand for critical minerals, and we welcome international investment in key projects across the country,” Federal Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell said.

“Australia has all the critical minerals the world needs and we need investment to get these projects up and running.”

Farrell said initiatives such as the digital Prospectus is an example of its commitment towards building a ‘Future Made in Australia’.

“The new online Prospectus shines a spotlight on over 55 investor-ready projects which will attract the investment we need to build new industries, create more jobs, and become a renewable energy superpower,” he said.

Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King echoed similar sentiments.

“Critical minerals are vital for the global efforts to reduce emissions and becoming increasingly important inputs for the defence industry,” she said.

“Australia’s resources industry has been developed with foreign investment, and we need overseas investment to build our critical minerals industry.

“This new online Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus will help drive investment into the sector.”

