Australian critical minerals get $40 million boost

The Federal Government has launched a suite of grants aimed at bolstering Australia’s presence as a critical minerals’ supplier on the global stage.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King has opened applications for a $40 million international partnerships program.

The grants will start at $2 million and cap at $20 million and will be awarded to applicants aiming to build end-to-end critical minerals supply chains in Australia and overseas.

Applications for the grants can include:

pilot and demonstration plants, capacity expansions, and research and development activities

development or commercialisation of technology and intellectual property

critical minerals processing technologies

development of downstream processing capability.

King said the four-year grant program would strengthen Australia’s international engagement on critical minerals and support cooperation with global partners such as the US, UK, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, the EU and its member states.

“Secure supply chains for our critical minerals are essential if we want to build the wind farms, solar panels and batteries we need to reach net-zero,” King said.

“These supply chains will also be essential in working with our allies and friends in developing technology needed by defence industry.

“These grants support our Critical Minerals Strategy, which will build Australia’s sovereign capability in critical minerals processing, diversify global supply chains and help Australia become a clean energy superpower.”

The grants follow King’s recent campaign to shore up support for Australia’s critical minerals industry.

Recently holding a roundtable with Western Australian Minister for Mines David Michael and WA nickel miners and producers, King discussed the challenges facing the industry.

Last week King called for tax incentives and the removal of downstream barriers in order to shore up foreign interest in home-grown commodities.

“That’s something that needs to be faced and talked about,” she said.

More information on the grant guidelines and how to apply are available on the Department of Industry, Science and Resources grant connect website.

