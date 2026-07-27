Australia’s Chief Scientist Professor Tony Haymet has outlined a vision for closer Australia–South Korea collaboration on critical minerals, forecasting greater cooperation on supply chain resilience and advanced technologies as both nations seek to strengthen their positions in the global energy transition.

Speaking recently at the Korea–Australia Future Forum in Seoul, Haymet said critical minerals, batteries and advanced manufacturing presented some of the strongest opportunities for the two countries to deepen their long-standing relationship.

“This year marks 65 years of diplomatic relations between Australia and Korea, and five years since our relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Haymet said.

“Those milestones reflect how our relationship has evolved.

“Today, it is shaped not only by trade and diplomacy. It is increasingly shaped by science, technology, innovation and the exchange of ideas.”

Haymet said Australia and South Korea possessed complementary strengths that positioned them well to work together on critical technologies and resilient supply chains.

“In fields such as critical minerals, batteries and advanced manufacturing – resilience increasingly depends on trusted partnerships and diversified supply chains,” he said.

“If I had to choose just a few opportunities, they would be: cooperation on critical minerals supply chains; advanced manufacturing; and technologies like quantum and artificial intelligence.”

Haymet highlighted the complementary nature of the relationship, with Australia supplying many of the critical mineral inputs needed for future technologies while South Korea is a global leader in manufacturing batteries, semiconductors and other advanced products.

“Critical minerals, batteries, and semiconductors tell a powerful story about the complementary nature of our partnership,” he said.

“Australia provides many of the critical mineral inputs needed for future technologies. And at the same time, Korea is a world leader in turning those inputs into batteries, semiconductors, and other advanced technologies.”

Haymet pointed to the Australia–Korea Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in critical minerals supply chains as a key mechanism for strengthening collaboration between the two countries.

He said the agreement supported cooperation on the science and engineering required to discover, process, recycle and use critical minerals more effectively.

“Together, we have an opportunity to build even more resilient and trusted supply chains involving those minerals and the products they enable,” he said.

Haymet also argued that stronger research partnerships involving universities, governments, researchers and industry would be essential to translating scientific discoveries into commercial outcomes.

“Strong research is essential, but research alone is not enough,” he said.

“We also need pathways to commercialisation, investment and adoption.

“Australia and Korea bring complementary strengths in those areas, creating opportunities to turn ideas into real-world impact.”

The vision outlined by Haymet is already being reflected in commercial partnerships between Australian miners and South Korean industry.

Mineral Resources (MinRes) recently moved closer to completing a landmark lithium partnership with POSCO Holdings, with the Korean steelmaker set to acquire a 30 per cent stake in MinRes’ operational lithium business, LithCo.

The proposed joint venture will house MinRes’ 50 per cent interests in the Wodgina and Mt Marion lithium mines, strengthening long-term cooperation between the two countries across one of Australia’s most significant lithium portfolios.

Similarly, Lynas Rare Earths has expanded its downstream partnership with South Korean manufacturer JS Link to support the development of an integrated rare earths supply chain outside China.

Under the agreement, JS Link will establish a rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Kuantan, Malaysia, capable of producing 3000 tonnes of neodymium-iron-boron permanent sintered magnets annually. Lynas will invest approximately $50 million in the project under an exclusive supply agreement extending until January 2038.

Beyond critical minerals, Haymet said emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, robotics and advanced manufacturing offered significant opportunities for future collaboration.

He added that successful technology partnerships would ultimately depend on people rather than technology alone.

“The future will be shaped not only in laboratories and factories, but by researchers, students, entrepreneurs and investors working together across borders,” Haymet said.

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