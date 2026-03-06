Australia joins G7 critical minerals alliance as Canada ties strengthen

Image: Aleks Taurus / stock.adobe.com

The Australian and Canadian governments have signalled a closer partnership to combine strengths and pursue mutual interests in advancing global critical minerals supply chains.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met in Canberra this week to discuss deeper collaboration between the two resource-rich nations, confirming Australia had also joined the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance.

In a joint statement, the leaders committed to “pursuing common positions on key critical minerals issues, working together to shape emerging markets in ways that reflect our shared commitment to fair and open trade, and high environmental and labour standards.”

The two countries also agreed to strengthen collaboration on critical minerals investment and standards, as well as deepen alignment between Australia’s Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve and Canada’s Critical Minerals Sovereign Fund.

It was confirmed the nations’ resources ministers will meet annually to progress cooperation outlined in the Joint Declaration of Intent on Critical Minerals Cooperation signed in November 2025.

The talks reaffirmed a commitment to sharing technical expertise on mapping critical minerals deposits and improving extraction and processing capabilities.

Both leaders also welcomed the development of a Canada–Australia Mining Skills Exchange Pilot, to be delivered in collaboration with industry stakeholders, academic institutions and government partners. The initiative aims to address labour shortages and strengthen the allied workforce needed to expand critical minerals production.

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia and Canada were ready to work together “to uphold and defend peace, security and prosperity”.

“Today we can announce that we’ve agreed to deepen our relationship across several areas, building on our Joint Declaration of Intent on Critical Minerals that we signed last year, we have agreed to increase collaboration on critical minerals through a range of measures.

Pursuing common positions on key critical minerals issues, increasing alignment between Australia’s Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve and Canada’s Defence Stockpiling Regime, working together to shape emerging markets as well as Australia joining Canada’s G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance,” the Prime Minister said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada was looking forward to strengthening ties across the board with Australia, particularly in the critical minerals sector.

“Australia helped launch the G7 Critical Minerals Alliance, a group we’re reinforcing today,” Carney said.

Prime Minister Albanese said the strengthened partnership would help bolster the economic resilience of both nations.

“Our critical minerals deal that we’ve upgraded today is perfectly consistent with our Future Made in Australia agenda,” Albanese said, describing the two nations as “two great suppliers of critical mineral.”