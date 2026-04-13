Australia-first Sandvik MC431 marks continuous mining milestone

Image: Sandvik

Sandvik has reached a milestone in the expansion of its mechanical cutting portfolio, with the first MC431 continuous miner destined for the Australian market.

Following the successful completion of factory acceptance testing at the company’s Zeltweg facility in Austria, the machine is now en route to its operational home underground in Australia.

The MC431 builds on the legacy of the MC430 continuous miner, which has delivered 13 years of operational performance in South Africa. According to Sandvik, the new model is designed to deliver the same levels of reliability, performance and low total cost of ownership.

The double-pass miner is purpose-built for place change mining operations, featuring hydraulic traction and 400kW of cutting power with shear-up capability to support strong advance rates and operational efficiency.

Sandvik said the latest generation machine reflects its ongoing focus on engineering and product quality.

Sandvik Mechanical Cutting business line manager Australia Drew Taylor said the delivery marks an important step for the company in the local market.

“We are proud to see the Sandvik MC431 and the extensive engineering expertise behind it now heading to Australia. This machine represents the next generation of continuous mining capability, and we look forward to providing our customers with access to its advanced performance.”

The delivery represents a new phase for Sandvik’s mechanical cutting business in Australia as it continues to support customers with high-performing mining solutions.

To learn more visit: Sandvik MC430 Double-Pas Miner For Room & Pillar Coal Operations