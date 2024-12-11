Austmine’s 2025 global mining outlook

A key part of Austmine’s advocacy is its involvement with international mining and resources events. Image: Alones/shutterstock.com

For over 35 years, Austmine has been at the heart of Australia’s mining industry as a premier not-for-profit association for mining equipment, technology and services (METS) companies.

Austmine has worked diligently for decades to uplift the sector, advocating for its recognition as a world leader in mining innovation and technology.

Now representing over 750 METS companies nationally, Austmine is a true reflection of the sector’s impressive diversity.

A key part of Austmine’s advocacy is its involvement with international mining and resources events.

Australian Mining sat down with Austmine international business director Robert Trzebski to discuss Austmine’s outlook for the global mining industry, as well as the key events the company is looking forward to in 2025.

Asia

Austmine is in its third year of the Global Mining Challenge – India program, which is supported by the Federal Government’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources to continue until 2026.

The program aims to foster greater collaboration between Indian and Australian mining and METS sectors and seeks to drive more efficient, safe and sustainable operations.

“India has proven to be a very interesting market for Australian METS,” Trzebski told Australian Mining. “There are huge players with massive scale and diversity creating major potential for partnerships with Australian companies.”

Trzebski said growing industries like electric vehicles will drive the need for commodities into the future.

“There’s a massive push for India to go electric, which is growing demand for lithium and other critical minerals,” he said.

From February to March 2025, Austmine will lead a Mining Mission delegation to India to provide an opportunity to understand industry needs and develop business relationships in one of the world’s most prospective mining markets.

The delegation will visit mine sites and meet with key players in the industry, including mining companies, local suppliers, associations and government bodies.

Another Mining Mission delegation will head to Kazakhstan in September. Since 2010, Austmine, in collaboration with Austrade and Trade and Investment Queensland, has been organising Australian trade delegations to the Central Asian country.

The delegation will coincide with the 2025 Mining and Metals Central Asia exhibition in Almaty. Delegates will receive connections and access to primary decision-makers across mining organisations, in-market partners and other key stakeholders.

“Kazakhstan is the biggest copper producer in Central Asia and a huge producer of other key commodities like ferrochrome,” Trzebski said. “It’s a very open market and there are many Australian METS companies that have been successfully doing business in the Kazakhstan market.”

Africa

Austmine will lead the inaugural Zambia Mining Mission in March 2025, with the program focusing on exploring opportunities and understanding market needs in Zambia’s rapidly developing copper sector.

“Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to a degree Zimbabwe are located around a copper belt, making them important producers in the region,” Trzebski said.

“Austmine is aligning a delegation with the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference, which takes place from March 19–20, 2025, in Kitwe, which will provide connections to leading mining organisations, government officials and potential business partners in the region.”

This event brings together key stakeholders to discuss current mining and energy challenges and opportunities and set a pathway for a prosperous industry future.

North America

Austmine has a number of agreements in place with Canadian companies thanks to what Trzebski described as a “great openness and willingness to collaborate” between Australia and Canada.

“Quebec has been steadily growing as a mining powerhouse,” he said.

“This includes an aim to attract manufacturers, engineering firms and contractors to increase availability to local supply chains.”

Building on significant collaboration between the Australian and Canadian mining and METS industries, Austmine will return to Quebec for a Mining Mission in 2025.

Taking place the week before CIM CONNECT 2025 in Montreal, the Austmine mining mission will help Australian METS connect with local stakeholders, potential partners and mining operators involved in iron ore, gold, zinc, lithium and other critical minerals found in Quebec.

The agenda will include tours to major mine sites, meetings with key decision-makers, business-to-business matching with potential partners, and networking events to connect across the mining value chain.

Trzebski said Austmine will also be leading a delegation to Arizona in conjunction with the Elko Mining Expo in Nevada, US, held from June 6–7.

This event serves as a platform for industry professionals of the US mining industry to come together and explore the latest technologies in mining.

“Arizona is one of, if not the biggest copper producer in the US,” Trzebski said. “There’s huge potential for Australian companies to engage with key players.”

South America

South American countries are a growing hub of mining activity, with Brazil especially becoming an ever-more attractive target.

Trzebski said there’s a great level of interest between South American mining stakeholders in the Australian METS sector – and vice versa.

“It’s a huge market and while the push towards critical minerals is as yet underdeveloped, there’s a big agenda for growth in not just Brazil but Peru, Argentina, and Chile as well,” he said.

Austmine will support the Australian Pavillion, hosted by Austrade, at the Exposibram 2025 exhibition from October 28–30 in Salvador, Brazil.

“We will be working with Austrade to take the delegation to some site visits in the nearby iron ore region,” Trzebski said.

This global movement sets the stage for an interesting 2025, and Austmine will yet again be on the forefront of thought leadership through its partnerships with events as the industry turns to new technologies.

Trzebski offered Australian Mining a look at some of the key global mining industry events taking place in 2025.

Expomin 2025

April 22–25 2025

Santiago, Chile

Expomin 2025 is set to live up to its mission to unlock global mining opportunities for the 70,000 industry professionals expected to be in attendance, as well as its 1300 exhibitors.

As one of South America’s largest and most prestigious mining exhibitions, Expomin serves as a critical platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation in the global mining sector.

“Austmine has over 400m2 of space in which we are inviting 50 exhibitors to showcase their capabilities,” Trzebski said. “It’s truly a worldwide exhibition that presents Australian METS companies the perfect opportunity to strengthen market entry.”

Austmine will be hosting the Australian Pavillion, where Australia will have its own delegation present, in collaboration with the Federal and State Governments.

Together, the delegation will present a united front highlighting the best Australia has to offer to local miners.

CIM CONNECT 2025

May 4–7 2025

Montreal, Canada

The CIM CONNECT Convention and Exhibition is Canada’s premier mining trade show that includes a line-up of expert-led short courses, three full days of technical presentations and great networking opportunities.

At the 2025 CIM event, Austmine will coordinate and manage the Australian Pavilion with the aim of promoting Australia’s role as the global hub for mining innovation.

“CIM will be a great opportunity to connect with mining leaders interested in discovering the latest innovations and technologies from Australia,” Trzebski said.

GRX25

May 20–22 2025

Brisbane, Queensland

The Global Resources Innovation Expo is a ‘by industry, for industry’ international conference and exhibition proudly hosted by Austmine in partnership with AusIMM.

GRX25 will shine a spotlight on technologies, breakthroughs, and collaborations, providing a global platform for thought leaders and innovators to drive the change needed for a sustainable future.

PNG Expo

July 2–3 2025

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference is Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) premier mining event, bringing together all sectors of the industrial, mining and resources industries into one location.

In 2025, the event will again be held in Port Moresby.

Austmine will lead a Mining Mission to PNG in conjunction with the 2025 PNG Expo to build upon key relationships with stakeholders in the Pacific nation’s mining and resources industry.

Through developing a carefully curated program to ensure meetings with the right contacts take place, the PNG mission will aim to provide exceptional value to participants.

Copper to the World

August 26–27 2025

Adelaide, South Australia

Austmine is proud to once again partner with the South Australian Government to host Copper to the World 2025, an event for global industry leaders, innovators, and experts to engage in critical conversations about the future of copper mining.

Building on the success of past events, Copper to the World will provide a dynamic platform to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in copper mining. The event will spotlight cutting-edge technologies, innovations in decarbonisation, and strategies to ensure a sustainable, efficient copper supply chain for the future.

PERUMIN 2025

September 22–26 2025

Arequipa, Peru

Though the Australian Trade and Investment Commission will be the primary host, Austmine will again be on hand to support the Australian Pavillion at PERUMIN 2025.

Set to take off from September 22–26, PERUMIN is expected to draw in over 65,000 participants with over 1100 stands for exhibitors.

The aim of the conference is to stress the need to promote mining investments in the country as it evolves on the global stage.

Following the event, from September 29–October 3, Austmine will lead a Mining Mission delegation of Australian METS companies to visit key mining operations, meet with mining management, network with local suppliers and gain first-hand market insights in Peru.

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.