Austmine launches student internship program

Austmine has recently launched a new student internship program, providing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) university students with paid internship opportunities over the summer holidays.

The internships are a part of Austmine’s Accelerating Women in METS program, which facilitates female recruitment and retention through connections of mentors, coaches and internships.

Third and fourth-year students, as well as Masters students, are encouraged to apply to kickstart their career through paid internships.

Positions are available for a minimum of 10 weeks during the summer holiday period and provide students with a chance to get paid, hands-on experience before completing their degree.

Austmine currently has over 50 internship positions around the country from over 40 member companies including Thiess, Sedgman, Komatsu and PROK.

Positions are listed through the Hot Rubble Connect website, and applications close July 10.