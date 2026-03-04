Austmine appoints Tony Davis as new CEO

Image: David/stock.adobe.com

Austmine has appointed Tony Davis as its new chief executive officer (CEO), with the seasoned industry executive set to commence in the role on 1 April 2026.

Davis brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience spanning government, mining-related industrial sectors, energy and advanced manufacturing, with a strong focus on supporting Australian capability in global markets.

Most recently, Davis served as executive general manager – The Americas at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), where he led operations across North and Latin America. During his tenure, the region delivered record trade and investment outcomes while strengthening Australia’s commercial engagement across key mining and resources markets.

Davis has also held senior global leadership roles with Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Stewart & Stevenson, overseeing complex multi-country operations across the mining, energy, marine and defence sectors. In these roles he led organisational transformation initiatives and operational improvements across international markets.

Austmine chair Dr Dallas Wilkinson said the board was confident Davis’ international trade expertise and industrial sector experience would strengthen the organisation’s support for members and the broader mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector.

“Tony brings a powerful combination of international trade leadership, deep industrial sector experience and proven organisational transformation capability,” Wilkinson said.

“At a time when Australia’s METS sector is central to global supply chains, critical minerals development and the energy transition, Tony’s experience across international markets and government engagement will further strengthen Austmine’s advocacy, global positioning and value to members.”

Davis said he was motivated by the opportunity to support Australian METS companies and contribute to the continued growth of the sector.

“Australia’s mining and METS sector is globally respected for innovation, operational excellence and technical capability,” Davis said.

“Austmine plays a vital role in connecting industry capability with global opportunity, supporting members to scale internationally and strengthening collaboration across the mining ecosystem. I look forward to working with members, partners and stakeholders to build on this strong foundation and further elevate Australia’s global leadership.”

Davis will begin working with the Austmine board and leadership team ahead of his formal start date as part of the transition into the role.

Following the appointment, Vanessa Haberland will transition from interim CEO to chief operating officer, continuing to support organisational delivery and member outcomes. The Austmine board thanked Haberland for her leadership during the interim period, which ensured continuity and stability for the organisation.

