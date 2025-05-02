Austin prepares to welcome new CEO

Image: saksit/stock.adobe.com

Austin Engineering has commenced the transition for its incoming chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Sybrandt Van Dyk, with the company preparing for an official handover on July 1.

Van Dyk began the executive handover period on May 1, marking the start of his employment arrangements as incoming chief executive officer.

The leadership change, initially announced on July 23, 2024, will see Van Dyk formally assume the role from current CEO David Singleton, who is set to retire at the end of June.

Austin expressed its gratitude to Singleton for his strategic leadership and contributions to the business and welcomed Van Dyk’s executive involvement as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Singleton will still have a strong influence on the company, continuing to serve on the Austin board in a non-executive director capacity on day-to-day operations.

As part of the interim governance adjustments during the handover, Austin has announced changes to several board committees.

Van Dyk has stepped down as chair of the audit and risk committee and stepped back from his roles on the nomination and remuneration committee and the safety committee.

Independent non-executive director Chris Indermaur has been appointed the new chair of the audit and risk committee, bringing experienced oversight during the leadership transition.

In line with corporate governance protocols, Van Dyk has now ceased receiving directors’ fees and has transitioned from his previous non-executive duties.

Austin Engineering designs and manufactures customised dump truck bodies, buckets, and water tanks for the global mining sector, operating facilities across the globe.

