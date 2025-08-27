Austin Engineering continues its expansion

Image: Aussie Family Living/shutterstock.com

Austin Engineering has delivered a strong full-year performance, with revenue climbing 22.2 per cent to $376.7 million on the back of its expanded Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations.

The company’s APAC division, which includes supply to key iron ore and copper producers in Australia, generated $173.3 million in revenue and lifted profit margins from 11 per cent to 19 per cent.

Austin chief executive officer and managing director Sy Van Dyk said Austin’s 2024–25 financial year (FY25) result reflects another year of sales and manufacturing growth as the company executed on its operational strategy.

“We’ve made significant progress in transforming Austin into an integrated, globally functioning firm, embedding our strategic pillars of customer focus, manufacturing leadership and product leadership,” he said.

“The successful transition of our tray manufacturing operations from Australia to Indonesia, which is now fully operational, has been an example of our commitment to operational efficiency and strategic positioning.”

Trays and buckets remained the company’s core business, accounting for 78 per cent of sales, with tray demand alone up 40 per cent year-on-year.

The company also advanced its technology offering with the launch of its austIQ monitoring system, providing miners with real-time insights into equipment health. In addition, Austin celebrated a milestone of 500 High Performance Tray (HPT) bodies delivered into operation.

Austin increased its fully franked dividend to 1.5 cents per share, up from 1.2 cents in FY24. Looking ahead, the company expects further growth, forecasting FY26 revenue between $390–410 million and underlying EBIT of $40–46 million.

“Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to capitalise on our expanded manufacturing capabilities, enhanced operational efficiencies, and solid order pipeline,” Dyk said.

“Our focus remains on delivering value to our customers through engineering excellence and product innovation while driving sustainable growth across our global operations.”