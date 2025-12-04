AUSMASA names 16 mining experts for training panel

Image: spyrakot/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Mining and Automotive Skills Alliance (AUSMASA) has appointed 16 training and mining subject matter experts to its strategic workforce advisory panel (SWAP) for the resources industry.

The appointments, including representatives from mining employers, unions, industry associations and training providers, cover a two-year period for 2026 and 2027. The official start date for the 2026-2027 term is December 1, 2025.

AUSMASA chief executive officer Gavin Lind said the organisation had been overwhelmed by expressions of interest from mining experts looking to give something back to the industry.

“It’s gratifying to see such a strong endorsement of AUSMASA’s work from our important stakeholders, and a desire to shape the future workforce and skills required in the mining and automotive industries,” he said.

“By actively involving industry representatives in our SWAPs, our training products can be more flexible and responsive to the evolving needs of employers.

“Industry involvement also ensures learners are entering the industry with more relevant and future-ready skills.”

The panel plays a crucial role in providing key industry insights to help guide AUSMASA’s workforce planning, industry stewardship and initiatives to develop industry-relevant training products. The panel members also engage and consult with AUSMASA on workforce matters affecting the mining industry, and help guide industry research bulletins.

