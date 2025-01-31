AusIMM’s UgOps 2025 ready to rock

A jam-packed program is expected for the 2025 Underground Operators Conference. Image: AusIMM

As AusIMM gears up for UgOps 2025, Australian Mining takes a look at what the industry can expect from the premier conference.

Katrina Crook is well-versed in all things underground mining.

From roles in mining engineering and governance for some of Australia’s largest miners to serving on AusIMM board committees, Crook has seen it all – which makes her excitement for AusIMM’s 2025 Underground Operators (UgOps) Conference all the more validating.

“Whether you’re in the boardroom as an executive or on the ground as a mining engineer, UgOps 2025 has something for you,” Crook told Australian Mining.

“The conference has been growing in both attendees and calibre year on year, so 2025 will be an exciting event.”

To be held in Adelaide from April 7–9, UgOps 2025 will address the industry’s demand for more intelligent and cost-effective ways of extracting orebodies from deep underground.

Over 1500 mining professionals are expected to be in attendance, eager to connect, network and share knowledge across the two-day event.

“UgOps 2025 will be the perfect opportunity to reconnect with old colleagues and friends in a low-pressure environment,” Crook said.

“Getting to listen to and be a part of the technical presentations and sessions is also exciting. We’ll have engaging panel discussions built into the program as well, enabling greater audience participation.”

The AusIMM team has already lined up three industry greats to present keynote speeches at UgOps 2025. Crook said she is particularly looking forward to hearing their talks.

“Mark Cutifani from TotalEnergies, Bruce Harvey from resolution88, and Laura Tyler from Adriatic Metals are our 2025 keynote speakers,” she said.

“We always seem to attract a really high calibre of keynote speakers, and clearly 2025 is no different. These keynotes are going to be a highlight for me, but also for a lot of other attendees as well.”

Crook is hoping UgOps 2025 will also provide a platform for inclusivity in the industry, something she is passionate about.

“In 2022, I was included in the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining from Women in Mining UK,” she said. “Advancing further in my career is a reminder that I’m in a position to champion diversity and inclusion in the wider mining sector.

“In a future underground mining sector, I would like to see more collaboration, more skill-sharing, and a more people-centric approach to mining. We can’t do those things without a diverse range of people employed in the industry.”

As well as being a promotor of diversity, UgOps 2025 will also explore key themes such as modern mining methods and practices, revolutionising the traditional mine, and mining at greater depths.

Discussions throughout the two days will focus on health and safety, mine ventilation and the global push towards net-zero, both in and out of the exhibition hall.

“We have been growing our exhibition area as part of this conference,” Crook said.

“What we’re finding is that the exhibition provides a good, low-pressure way for people to investigate other alternative suppliers and learn more about the ways they can work in the industry.

“We’re really proud of the high-quality technical content we’re able to maintain with this conference, and that’s due to the support of industry and the engineers and operators being so giving of their time and energy.”

AusIMM’s 2025 Underground Operators Conference will be held from April 7–9 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

This feature appeared in the February 2025 issue of Australian Mining.