AusIMM leading critical industry conversations

Delegates are set to engage in high-level discussions at the Critical Minerals Conference. Image: AusIMM

AusIMM is leading critical industry conversations and uniting resources professionals across an action-packed week in Perth

AusIMM , the peak body and trusted voice for resources professionals, will make Perth the centre for knowledge sharing and professional development this week when it hosts the Critical Minerals Conference , New Leaders Summit and co-hosts CRIRSCO Minerals Reporting Colloquium . , the peak body and trusted voice for resources professionals, will make Perth the centre for knowledge sharing and professional development this week when it hosts theand co-hosts

Over 1000 delegates will participate in the events commencing 2 September. The week will showcase AusIMM ’s unique role to lead conversations on the future of the sector, share the latest knowledge and promote professional excellence.

Taking the critical minerals conversation to new heights: Critical Minerals Conference 2025

From 2-4 September at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre (PCEC), 700 delegates from 20 countries will explore the geopolitics and economics of critical minerals and hear the latest in technical best practice.

The conference is taking place as the global race is intensifying to secure supply chains for a clean energy future.

Keynote speakers include Gerard Barron (The Metals Company), Melissa Harris PSM (Geoscience Australia), Nicole Roocke (Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia), professor Ian Satchwell (Sustainable Minerals Institute), Alistair Stephens, Chris Vernon (Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO) and Dr Francis Wedin (Vulcan Energy).

Critical Minerals 2025 also features a high-quality technical program with more than 60 presentations, as well as four panel discussions covering project financing, diversifying supply chains, the future of lithium processing and R&D priorities.

“Constantly shifting trade relations and continuing global conflict continue to impact the reliability of established supply chains,” AusIMM Conference chair Helen Degeling said. “It’s more important than ever that we come together at conferences like Critical Minerals 2025 to collaborate and foster open discussions between industry, academia and government agencies from around the world.”

ausimm .com/conferences-and-events/critical-minerals/ Find out more and register:

Supporting the next generation of mining leaders: New Leaders Summit 2025

From September 3-4 at the Parmelia Hilton, AusIMM ’s New Leaders Summit will bring together 300 of the best and brightest young minds to connect with industry and build future-focused skills.

The Summit has attracted high-profile speakers including Rebecca Pickering (Rio Tinto Iron Ore), Steve Coughaln (Byrnecut Group) and Linda Murry (BHP).

AusIMM president Chris Carr and chief executive officer Stephen Durkin who will share their leadership insights and connect with delegates.

The Summit allows attendees to build meaningful relationships with peers and established professionals early in their careers.

“For over 25 years, the New Leaders Summit has demonstrated our commitment to building and supporting a highly skilled pipeline of professionals for the benefit of our sector,” AusIMM(NP) Summit chair Elyse Bosch .

“It is this next generation that will drive our industry into an exciting, high-tech and sustainable future.”

https://www. ausimm .com/conferences-and-events/new-leaders/ Find out more and register:

Showcasing professional excellence and global mining standards: CRIRSCO Minerals Reporting Colloquium

The Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (CRIRSCO) Minerals Reporting Colloquium will round out the week at PCEC on Friday 5 September.

This internationally-focused event will connect delegates with global leaders to explore emerging trends in Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve reporting, the impacts of changing political environments, and practical insights and lessons learned from real-world case studies.

Speakers include professor Mark Noppé, Jacqui Coombes, Mark Thompson, David Lawie and JORC chair Steve Hunt who will provide an update on the JORC Code.

The Colloquium is a collaboration between AusIMM , CRIRSCO, the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC), the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA).

“This event is a fantastic showcase of our collective commitment to upholding and promoting the highest standards to ensure public trust in the resources sector and its professionals,” said Colloquium Chair Lynn Olssen F AusIMM (CP).