AusIMM introduces new Report Writing for Mining course

Image: AusIMM

AusIMM has launched a new online course, the Associate Certificate in Report Writing for Mining, designed to equip mining professionals with the skills necessary to deliver clear, accurate, and persuasive reports.

Set to commence on October 28, 2024, this five-week course provides a comprehensive curriculum tailored specifically to the unique needs of the mining industry.

The course joins AusIMM’s stable of technical online courses, which includes JORC Code Reporting, Cost Estimation for the Resources Industry and Geophysics for Mining Professionals.

Elevating reporting standards in mining

In an industry where the stakes are high, accurate and compelling reports are critical for securing approvals, funding, and stakeholder trust.

AusIMM’s new course responds to this need by empowering mining professionals with advanced writing skills that directly contribute to their organisations’ safety, compliance, and operational success. Participants will learn to communicate complex technical information effectively, ensuring their reports support informed decision-making and reinforce their credibility as professionals in the field.

Course highlights

Delivered entirely online, the Report Writing for Mining course offers participants a practical, hands-on learning experience. Key aspects of the course include:

real-World applications: the curriculum uses industry-specific examples and scenarios to demonstrate effective report writing, covering critical report types such as mining studies, Competent Person reports, and ASX announcements

flexible learning: participants will gain actionable skills for structuring, drafting, and editing technical reports directly from the experts through live virtual classrooms or view session recordings, to fit around other work commitments

industry-relevant content: developed in collaboration with leading mining organisations and subject matter experts, the course integrates deep industry knowledge, ensuring participants understand and meet the expectations and opportunities unique to the mining sector. The course is delivered by head facilitator Tim McAuley, an engineering writer with over 25 years experience, who specialises in the production of technical reports for large mining studies

community learning: participants can tap into the knowledge and experiences of a global cohort. Both a chat forum and live virtual classrooms provide participants with a chance to expand their local and international connections.

Benefits for mining professionals

This course is ideal for a wide range of mining professionals, including mining engineers, geoscientists, environmental scientists, and senior managers, as well as anyone responsible for writing or reviewing technical reports.

By completing the course, participants will be better positioned to:

improve organisational success: effective report writing translates into clearer communication of technical knowledge, leading to more successful project outcomes

enhance influence and credibility: professionals who can articulate their expertise and recommendations persuasively are more likely to gain the support of key decision-makers and stakeholders

support safety and compliance: clear, well-written reports help maintain safety standards and ensure that critical information is understood and followed by all stakeholders

boost operational efficiency: accurate and unambiguous reports save time and reduce the risk of costly misunderstandings.

Enrolment and course details

Enrolments are now open for the Associate Certificate in Report Writing for Mining, with the course commencing on October 28, 2024.

Participants will earn up to 20 professional development hours upon completion. A 10 per cent discount is available for group bookings of three or more participants from the same organisation.

Thousands of mining professionals from across 66 countries have undertaken AusIMM Courses, with the online training rated 4.9/5 across 4000 reviews.

For more information or to enrol in the Report Writing for Mining course, visit https://www.ausimm.com/courses/associate-certificates/report-writing-for-mining/

To save more with group bookings, visit https://www.ausimm.com/courses/#group-booking

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.