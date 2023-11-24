AusIMM announces return of IWD event series

AusIMM’s International Women’s Day event series will return in 2024, taking place across five cities from February 29–March 8.

Now in its sixth year, the event series is Australia’s largest mining-related event that celebrates the outstanding contributions of women in the resources sector. Attracting 2500 attendees in 2023, the 2024 Event Series is expected to grow in strength and profile.

The 2024 event theme of ‘driving positive change together’ encourages those working in the resources industry to champion for diversity, equity and inclusion, and foster inclusive workplaces.

The event series offers attendees the opportunity to enjoy a delicious two-course lunch, network with industry professionals and gain insights from five inspiring keynote speakers.

Claire Parkinson | Prison officer to mining executive: A story of resilience

Adelaide, Thursday February 29

Marlee Silva | A Gamilaroi and Dunghutti woman: Changemaker and storyteller

Sydney, Friday March 1

Sydney, Friday March 1

Jelena Dokic | Former World number 4 tennis player, Commentator, two-times best-selling Author and Speaker

Brisbane, Tuesday March 5

Brisbane, Tuesday March 5

Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert | Falsely detained Iranian prisoner: The price of freedom

Melbourne, Wednesday March 6

Melbourne, Wednesday March 6

Rachael Robertson | Antarctic expedition leader: The world's toughest workplace

Perth, Friday March 8

Perth, Friday March 8

Learn more about AusIMM’s International Women’s Day Event Series at ausimm.com/international-womens-day

