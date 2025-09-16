Ausgold targets new WA gold

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Ausgold is gearing up for its largest ever drilling campaign, with 44,000m of reverse circulation and diamond drilling set to start in October across its Katanning gold project and a suite of high-potential regional prospects in Western Australia.

The drilling will span 3500km² of highly prospective land at the 2.44-million-ounce Katanning project area. A multi-rig blitz will see 32,000m dedicated to Katanning, targeting open pit extensions, underground growth and infill drilling to lock in the early years of production.

Another 12,000m will be spent chasing new discoveries at the Nanicup Bridge-Zinger, Kraken and Moulyinning prospects, with each of these showing the scale and structures typical of major gold systems.

“This is one of the most significant drill programs undertaken by Ausgold to date,” Ausgold executive chair John Dorward said. “Following the recently settled land access arrangement, we are combining low-risk, high-reward resource growth at the KGP with an aggressive regional campaign that aims to unlock the significant discovery upside of our project.

“Importantly, the infill drilling will add further resilience to the Katanning gold project as we advance rapidly towards an FID (final investment decision) this financial year.”

At Katanning, the focus will be on extending high-grade lodes within the Jinkas-White Dam synform, a structure that has already delivered standout intercepts such as 16m at 19.25 grams per tonne (g/t) and 26m at 6.6g/t.

Around 20,000m of infill drilling will also be completed to boost confidence in the early, high-margin mining areas, helping to de-risk the project ahead of a final investment decision in mid-2026.

The regional program will push hard for fresh discoveries, with Nanicup Bridge-Zinger the leading candidate for a maiden resource after results of up to 10m at 4.75g/t.

Kraken and Moulyinning will also be tested, both sitting on major structural corridors and showing all the hallmarks of significant gold systems.