Ausgold closes in on Katanning development

The Katanning gold project. Image: Ausgold

Ausgold’s Katanning gold project in Western Australia is on track to release its definitive feasibility study (DFS) based on the recently updated 3.04-million-ounce resource.

The study is aimed at de-risking the development of what Ausgold expects to be the largest new free-milling, open cut gold project in WA.

“The Katanning gold project DFS is now moving into its final stages, with our lead engineering partner, GR Engineering Services, fully engaged and working with our in-house team and other consultants with the clear objective of finalising and delivering the DFS to market during Q2 2024,” Ausgold managing director Matthew Greentree said.

“This is an exciting time for our team as we move forward on the DFS and take further important steps towards becoming Australia’s next mid-tier gold producer.

“The Katanning gold project is one of the most significant new gold development assets in Australia. Underpinned by a large-scale, high-quality 3.04 million ounce resource, the project will support a long-life, high-margin operation that is ideally placed to deliver significant returns to all of our key stakeholders.

“We are excited about what the next few months will deliver for Ausgold as we unlock the significant value of this project against the backdrop of a record Australian dollar gold price and a very robust outlook for the gold sector.”

Open pit mining optimisation studies and strategic analysis are now being undertaken, aiming to provide updated open pit mining inventory and mining schedules.

Cube Consulting has been engaged to undertake strategic analysis of mining and processing schedules.

The company also said pit, waste and haul road designs are being finalised as the company gears up to begin production.

