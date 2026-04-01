Ausenco contract flags major step forward for Hillside copper project

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Enginerring firm Ausenco has secured a major contract for the delivery of engineering, procurement and construction management services at the Hillside copper-gold project in South Australia.

The contract, awarded by Rex Minerals, marks a significant step forward for one of the country’s largest undeveloped mining assets and covers the full delivery scope for greenfield operations. This includes plant design, materials handling systems, and critical infrastructure such as tailings and water management facilities.

Located about 150km from Adelaide, the Hillside project is a large iron oxide copper-gold deposit and a flagship development for Rex Minerals, which is now part of MACH Metals Australia. Mach Metals Australia acquired Rex Minerals in 2024.

The site contains an estimated 1.9 million tonnes of copper and 1.5 million ounces of gold, positioning it among Australia’s most significant emerging resources projects.

Under the agreement model, Ausenco will integrate multiple aspects of the project into a single design and delivery framework. This approach is expected to streamline construction planning, reduce interface risks between contractors, and improve overall project efficiency.

The company’s responsibilities are expected to extend from detailed engineering through to construction oversight and commissioning, ensuring the operation is ready for long-term production.

The Hillside development will involve an open pit mine, processing plant and associated infrastructure, with Stage One designed to produce copper and gold concentrate for export.

The award also reflects Ausenco’s continued role in delivering complex, multi-commodity mining projects globally, as demand for copper, driven by electrification and the energy transition, continues to grow.

“Hillside represents a significant copper development, and we’re proud to bring our expertise in concentrator design and delivery. Our team is committed to building a high‑performance plant that delivers efficiency, operability and long‑term reliability,” Ausenco president – APAC/African Reuben Joseph said in a statement.

Read more: South Australia soars in global mining attractiveness rankings

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