Auric breaks ground at Munda

Image: Jose Luis Stephens/stock.adobe.com

Auric Mining has commenced mining at the starter pit within its Munda gold mine in Western Australia.

Located 5km from Widgiemooltha, Munda holds a mineral resource of 145,000 ounces (oz) of gold.

With site preparation mostly finalised, Auric aims to produce 6100oz at an all-in sustaining cost of $2635/oz and an estimated grade of 1.8 grams per tonne of gold from 125,000 tonnes of ore mined.

The starter pit is expected to take approximately five months to complete, with detailed planning for a Munda main pit to follow in 2026.

Auric will fund the mining at the starter pit from the proceeds it’s generated from its Jeffreys Find gold mine, located 40km from Norseman.

“We’re off to an excellent start at Munda,” Auric managing director Mark English said.

“The full team has slotted in perfectly and we are now moving earth from the starter pit. Site works for our haul road, ROM (run-of-mine) pads and waste dump are largely complete.

“We can currently dig without blasting and anticipate the first blast will be sometime in the next two weeks as we get down into fresher material. It won’t be long before ore stockpiles build at Munda.”

English said the beginning of mining operations at Munda is an exciting time for Auric.

“When we bought the tenements in September 2020 it was always our intention to get into production as quickly as possible,” English said.

“Gold mining is underway. The mine is our future for the next five years and we are settling in for a sustained period of gold production. It is a momentous time for Auric.”

