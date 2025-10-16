Aurelia Metals discovers two new lenses at Nymagee Mine

Image: Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals has announced significant intercepts at its Nymagee mine in New South Wales, resulting in the discovery of two new lenses, with the possibility of higher gold tenors for an existing mineralisation.

The two new lenses include the Lazer lens, approximately 200 metres east of Nymagee North and the Metropolitan lens, between Nymagee Main and North.

Aurelia chief development and technical officer Andrew Graham said that it was very exciting for the team to have intersected significant mineralisation north of the Nymagee Main deposit.

“The discovery of two new lenses demonstrates the significant opportunity for resource expansion at Nymagee,” he said. “It also highlights the thoughtful, science-led approach guiding our exploration opportunities.”

Highlights of the recent drilling include a hit at the Lazer lens of 7 metres (true width of 4.2 metres) grading 2.2 per cent copper (Cu) and 22 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag) from a depth of 512 metres.

This intercept included a higher-grade section of 2.4 metres (true width of 1.4 metres) at 4.5 per cent Cu and 41 g/t Ag from 514.9 metres.

The Nymagee North lens had a finding of 4.3 metres (true width of 2.4 metres) grading 2.7 per cent copper, 1.8 per cent gold g/t gold (Au), 3.6 per cent zinc (Zn), 1.7 per cent lead (Pb) and 95 g/t Ag, from 567.1 metres.

Likewise, this intercept also included a hit from 0.8 metres (0.5 metres true width) that returned with 7.1 per cent Cu, 8.5 g/t Au, 6.5 per cent Zn, 2.8 per cent Pb, and 186 g/t Ag, from 570.6 metres.

As for the Metropolitan lens, it had an intercept of 4.9 metres (true width of 3.2 metres) at 1.0 per cent Cu and 7 g/t Ag, from 312.2 metres.

This also included a hit of 2.4 metres (1.6 metres true width) at 1.5 per cent Cu and 11 g/t Ah from 314.6 metres.

Graham added that the significant gold grade in drillhole NMD114W1 (Nymagee North lens) is “particularly encouraging”.

“Gold in previous Nymagee Main drilling has been minor, but this result and historical drilling suggests that mineralisation in Nymagee North may have a higher gold tenor,” he said.

“Drilling at Nymagee is ongoing as we work towards our target of defining an economically mineable resource. This most recent program takes us meaningfully closer to that goal.”

The larger Nymagee deposit is located 5 kilometres north of the Hera processing plant and 500 metres west of Nymagee township in the Nymagee District, with Aurelia announcing a return to exploration activities in early 2024.

Earlier intersections included the highest zinc assay to date (37.9 per cent Zn), and some of the highest copper (13.4 per cent Cu) and silver (254g/t Ag) assays.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.