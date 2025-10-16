Aureka strikes visible gold at its flagship Irvine project

Image: Adwo/stock.adobe.com

Aureka Resources has recorded its highest grade assay result since the discovery of the Irvine gold project in 2017.

The latest sample from a single drill hole, RD048, features multiple occurrences of visible gold, as well as grades of up to 183 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

That grade came from a 0.3m section from 413m. Another result shows 0.3m at 64.3 g/t gold from 413.8m. And a longer 10m section showed 12.1 g/t gold from 413m.

The sample was taken from the Tenacity Hanging Wall Fault within the Irvine project. It occurred 200m north-northwest of a previous drill sample featuring visible gold, which will confirm the structure as a priority target.

Aureka managing director James Gurry said this zone had the potential to deliver further significant high-grade gold intercepts and grow the inferred resource at the Irvine project.

“We are delighted to confirm that the recent visible gold intercepts are yielding exceptional gold grades at our flagship Irvine project,” he said. “A significant 183 g/t gold intercept [is] the highest gold drilling results returned at Irvine since discovery.”

Aureka, which changed its name from Navarre Minerals late last year, is conducting over 7,000m of drilling in 2025, across its Irvine and Tandarra projects. Earlier this year, it also secured a further 97 hectares of landholdings around the Irvine project in order to widen its exploration potential.

Diamond drilling remains in progress at the Irvine project and is continuing to target key zones immediately south of the inferred resolution mineral resource.

