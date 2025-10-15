AUMUND Group delivers uncompromising bulk handling performance

AUMUND Group aims to deliver unmatched reliability in mining applications. Image: AUMUND Group

With over 150 installations across Australian mining operations, AUMUND Group is a household name in bulk material handling.

SCHADE’s 145-year engineering heritage has established the AUMUND Group company as one of the world’s premier suppliers of mining stockyard equipment, with more than 800 stackers and reclaimers operating globally across the most demanding mining environments.

This kind of worldwide experience directly benefits Australia’s mining sector through proven, battle-tested technology.

SCHADE’s scraper chain technology, refined over 70 years, delivers reliability in mining applications. SCHADE’s robust design offers superior performance in Australia’s harsh conditions, with simplified automation and reduced maintenance requirements – critical factors for remote mining operations.

The company’s mining portfolio includes complete stockyard solutions for iron ore, coal, copper concentrates, and battery minerals. SCHADE’s longitudinal and circular stockyard configurations are designed to maximise storage capacity while enabling efficient blending operations essential for consistent ore quality.

From Brazilian iron ore operations to Australian coal terminals, SCHADE’s worldwide mining installations demonstrate consistent performance across diverse materials and climates. The company’s largest twin-boom scraper reclaimer, a testament to engineering innovation, handles massive throughput rates while maintaining precise blending capabilities.

SCHADE’s wagon dumper technology serves major mining railways worldwide, with unit train and pivot frame designs optimised for high-capacity mineral transport. This global experience ensures Australian mining operations have access to proven solutions adapted to local requirements.

SAMSON Materials Handling

SAMSON specialises in mobile equipment ideally suited for mining’s dynamic operational requirements. The company’s global mining installations demonstrate versatility across diverse applications, from remote mine sites to major export terminals.

SAMSON’s mobile material feeders excel in mining applications, receiving materials from dump trucks, loading shovels, and excavators while providing consistent feed rates to downstream processing. The STORMAJOR and BOOMFEEDER ranges combine material feeders with boom conveyors to support emergency feed and crusher interface applications, as well as stockpiling operations.

Available on grouser tracks for mining terrain, this equipment offers exceptional mobility for temporary installations and changing mine layouts.

The Eco Hopper addresses critical dust control challenges in mining applications. This dust-free system handles grab unloading operations while adhering to the mining sector’s increasingly stringent dust control regulations.

A century of proven mining expertise

With nearly 150 years of mining experience, AUMUND has handled every conceivable bulk material from copper concentrates to iron ore pellets, coal, manganese ore, and beyond.

This global mining experience, supported by the company’s in-house material testing facility, helps to ensure optimal equipment selection for specific mining applications.

AUMUND’s apron feeders support primary crusher applications, where reliability is paramount. With thousands of installations in process-critical mining applications, AUMUND feeders consistently exceed performance expectations in the world’s most demanding mining environments.

The company’s bucket elevators serve mining operations globally, handling materials from fine concentrates to coarse ores with unmatched reliability.

AUMUND delivers complete pit-to-port mining solutions, from primary crushing feed systems through to port-loading facilities. This capability helps to provide Australian miners with single-source supply chain efficiency and integrated system optimisation.

Australian applications

The AUMUND Group’s global experience translates directly into Australian solutions.

With more than 150 installations across Australian mining operations spanning five decades, the group understands local operational challenges while applying international mining expertise.

From Pilbara iron ore operations to Queensland coal terminals, AUMUND Group equipment handles Australia’s diverse mining materials with proven reliability.

The combination of SCHADE’s stockyard expertise, SAMSON’s mobile solutions, and AUMUND’s proven feeding technology supports comprehensive mining solutions backed by global experience and local support through established partnerships with WDT Engineers (Brisbane) and Ammermann (Sydney).

As the Australian mining industry expands into new commodities and remote locations, AUMUND Group leverages its global reputation to provide reliable, efficient solutions for the sector’s evolving challenges.

This article appeared in the October issue of Australian Mining magazine.