Atlas Iron supports upcoming athletes

Gina Rinehart’s Atlas Iron has partnered with Artistic Swimming WA to support Western Australia’s next generation of aspiring swimmers and their athletic development.

The partnership will span the next four years and will establish a dedicated Artistic Swimming WA coach who will work with the swimmers to prepare them for the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles.

This training will also ensure the swimmers are prepared to trial for the Australian National Teams, with the long-term goal of becoming members of the Australian Senior National Team, which is centralised at the Hancock Prospecting Centre of Excellence in Perth.

“Our executive chairman Mrs Rinehart has been a long-standing supporter of artistic swimming and her unwavering support has played a pivotal role in the development and success of many athletes over many years,” Hancock Prospecting chief executive officer operations Gerhard Veldsman said.

“Mrs Rinehart also serves as Patron of Australia’s internationally renowned Olympic swimming, rowing, volleyball, and artistic swimming teams, who provide important role models for Australians.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue this legacy to ensure that our state’s aspiring athletes will have the support they need to compete at the highest level on the global stage.”

Artistic Swimming WA chair Nikki Eidne said the governing body is thrilled to have Atlas Iron on board as a key partner.

“This sponsorship not only reinforces our commitment to excellence but also reflects the shared vision of both organisations in supporting local talent on their journey to the highest echelons of international competition,” she said.

Last week Rinehart was named The Australian Financial Review’s (AFR) 2023 Business Person of the Year.

