Atlas Iron flexes its strength with Sanjiv Ridge green light

Altas Iron’s Sanjiv Ridge iron ore site, nearby Miralga Creek. Image: Atlas Iron

Hancock Prospecting’s Atlas Iron is pressing ahead with Stage 2 of its Sanjiv Ridge project in Western Australia’s Pilbara, aiming to unlock around 10 million tonnes (Mt) of iron ore from the Glen Herring deposit.

Located roughly 241 kilometres south-east of Port Hedland in the Shire of East Pilbara, Stage 2 will feature three new pits, Glen Herring, Dazzler and Hero, connected by a four-kilometre haul road to existing Stage 1 infrastructure.

Atlas Iron said Stage 1 operations are designed to maintain efficiency, minimise environmental impact, and reduce the need for additional infrastructure.

The expansion will clear up to 125 hectares of vegetation within a total development envelope of 246 hectares, but no extra groundwater will be required.

Water for dust suppression and operational use will continue to be sourced from Stage 1 facilities under previously approved management systems.

Stage 2 has been formally assessed by the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) under Section 38 of the Environmental Protection Act 1986, listed as Assessment Number 2313.

The project has now received government approval, allowing Atlas Iron to proceed under defined environmental conditions.

The Glen Herring and associated pits are part of Atlas Iron’s strategy to extend the life of its existing Pilbara infrastructure, leveraging satellite deposits to sustain production and deliver consistent output.

There are no changes to its original environmental proposal, reaffirming its commitment to operating within the approved framework.

With Western Australia’s iron ore sector a cornerstone of the state’s export economy, Stage 2 of Sanjiv Ridge reinforces Atlas Iron’s position as a consistent Pilbara producer while keeping environmental and operational efficiency front of mind.

Atlas Iron joined forces with Roy Hill as part of the Hancock Prospecting group, under the Hancock Iron Ore banner.