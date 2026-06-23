The first phase of Astron’s Donald project in Victoria is shovel-ready, with discussions progressing on a senior debt facility for the site.

Astron said it is advancing Donald’s engineering design and site establishment works in anticipation of a final investment decision (FID), which will be subject to the finalisation of the project financing, planned for the third quarter of 2026.

According to Astron, Donald has a 40-year mine life and will produce an average of 9000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of rare earth element concentrate (REEC) and 225,000 tpa of heavy metal concentrate (HMC) over the first five years of operations.

Furthermore, roughly 18.9 per cent of the project’s rare earth basket is yttrium, which has been the subject of significant price bifurcation in recent months.

The Victorian project, a joint venture between Astron and U.S.-based critical minerals company Energy Fuels Inc., will provide rare earths feedstock to a vertically integrated rare earth supply chain based on Energy Fuels’ rare earths processing facilities in Utah, United States.

In October 2025, Export Finance Australia (EFA) issued a non-binding and conditional Letter of Support for up to $80 million in respect of debt financing for the development of Donald. A $220 million lending package is now targeted to support the development of Phase 1.

In April this year, Astron unveiled a bankable feasibility study (BFS) which highlighted robust, long-term returns and a pathway to FID.

Prior to being shovel-ready, Phase 1 development was expected to average annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $119 million, from $262 million in revenue over the mentioned 40-year mine life.

This generates a pre-tax net present value (NPV) of $759 million and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 19.3 per cent.

Astron managing director Tiger Brown said the BFS demonstrated both the technical and financial strength of a project positioned to become a key supplier of critical minerals.

“The bankable feasibility study highlights the financial and technical viability of a major new Australian source of critical minerals,” Brown said.

“The Donald project is at the forefront of a new generation of critical minerals projects.

“It will deliver rare earth concentrate, containing light and heavy rare earths, to our joint venture partner’s downstream processing facilities as early as the first quarter of 2028.”

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