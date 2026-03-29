Astral hits high-grade gold at Wattle Dam

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Astral Resources has intersected high-grade gold at its Spargoville gold project in Western Australia, with recent drilling at the Wattle Dam complex returning standout results, including 13 metres at 7.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

The results come from a 39-hole (4234 metres) reverse circulation (RC) infill and extensional drilling program completed in January 2026, targeting the Redback, Huntsman and Trapdoor deposits.

Other key intercepts include 5 metres at 9.35g/t gold, 4 metres at 11.0g/t gold and 15 metres at 2.04g/t gold, reinforcing the continuity of mineralisation across the Wattle Dam complex.

Astral said the program successfully extended known mineralisation, with some results representing the deepest tests on their respective drill lines, indicating the system remains open at depth.

High-grade gold mineralisation appears to be associated with the eastern contact of an interpreted porphyry, supporting the company’s geological model and highlighting further upside potential.

The Spargoville project sits approximately 70 kilometres south of Kalgoorlie and just 2 kilometres west of Astral’s flagship Mandilla gold project, positioning it as a potential contributor to future development plans.

Astral Resources managing director Marc Ducler said the results will underpin a future mineral resource update.

“The Spargoville Project’s Wattle Dam Gold Complex, which is located two kilometres west of our flagship Mandilla Gold Project, hosts a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 2.1 millon tonnes (Mt) at 1.3g/t gold for 91,000 ounces of contained gold within the Wattle Dam Stockwork, Redback, Trapdoor, Huntsman, Golden Orb, S5 and 8500N deposits,” Ducler said.

“This recent RC program comprised of infill and extensional drilling at Redback, Huntsman and Trapdoor deposits to underpin an update to the current MRE, which is expected in the back half of 2026.

“The mineralisation, which is steeper than previously interpreted and appears to be associated with the eastern contact of a porphyry unit, remains open at depth.”

Astral is currently remodelling mineralisation across the Redback, Trapdoor, Huntsman and Golden Orb deposits, with results set to inform a follow-up drilling campaign in the coming months.

Beyond Wattle Dam, the company has identified multiple high-priority exploration targets across more than 20 kilometres of prospective strike at Spargoville, with drilling planned throughout 2026.

Meanwhile, activity continues at Mandilla, where multiple rigs are undertaking infill, sterilisation and diamond drilling programs aimed at advancing development and expanding the project’s resource base.

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