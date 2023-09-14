Asking the big questions

Monash University, which recently collaborated with BHP to improve physiological safety on-site, is dedicated to promoting R U OKAY? Day 2023.

Today, September 14, is national R U OKAY? Day, a day dedicated to reminding everyone that any day is a good day to ask the all-important question: are you okay?

Monash University has released a commentary from professors who are specialised in mental health services.

“The modern world is becoming increasingly fast-paced, stressed and distracted. Mindfulness can therefore be looked on as a much needed antidote to modern life,” Monash Centre for Consciousness and Contemplative Studies professor Craig Hassed said.

Monash University recently collaborated with BHP to improve physical and psychological safety at its South Flank mine in WA.

The research project, titled ‘BHP South Flank: Using science to drive meaningful change to behaviours’, aims to further drive positive social and cultural change on-site.

The research was conducted with BehaviourWorks Australia, a leading behaviour change research enterprise within the Monash Sustainable Development Institute, in collaboration with the Faculty of Education.

Researchers surveyed a large cohort of employees and contractors at South Flank, finding that they had overall positive feelings about introducing initiatives to build a physically and psychologically safe workplace.

R U OKAY? Day is another way to break down barriers in mental health and communication.