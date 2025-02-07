Ashton Coal invests in community projects

Image: matimix/stock.adobe.com

Ashton Coal is investing $79,000 into local community groups across the Upper Hunter Valley through its community support program.

The funding is be shared across 10 local community organisations in areas of health, community, environment, education and training.

The financial support will assist a range of projects, including upgrading basketball facilities at the Australian Christian College in Singleton, providing aid to Goodstart Early Learning in Cessnock, and funding events at Hunter Valley Physical Culture.

Other initiatives include enabling an art project and exhibition for Singleton Combined Early Childhood Services, supporting programs for the Rotary Club of Singleton, purchasing new uniforms for Singleton Neighborhood Centre, upgrading the dining area at Singleton PCYC, and buying new equipment for United Hospital Auxiliary.

In addition, as part of Ashton Coal’s joint partnership with Mount Thorley Warkworth and the University of Newcastle, the company will continue its support for the Science and Engineering Challenge and SMART Science Shows, inspiring budding scientists in the Upper Hunter region.

Representatives from Ashton Coal and the successful community organisations recently gathered at a presentation to confirm the donations and celebrate their achievements.

“Congratulations to all the community groups receiving funding as part of our 2025 community support program,” Ashton Coal operations manager Michael Bartlett said.

“They make such an important contribution to the Upper Hunter Valley region, and we are proud to be able to support these organisations.

“We are always thrilled to get everyone together to celebrate their success in receiving funding and discuss how they are going to invest it into their program for the benefit of our community.”

Bartlett said community organisations rely heavily on funding to purchase new equipment, run events or enhance their services.

“We are committed to playing an active role in the community and making a positive difference to the lives of people who work and live here, and our community support program plays a big part in that,” he said.

Singleton Heights pre-school director Neisha Dean expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“On behalf of the nine preschools and early childhood service providers, we are thankful to Ashton Coal for their generous donation to make our vision of a combined art show come to life,” Dean said.

“We want to give the children in our community the chance to express themselves through art and then showcase all the pieces at an exhibition.

“We look forward to engaging with the children and celebrating the artistic talent in our community.”

The Ashton Coal community support program, funded by Yancoal Australia, has been running annually since 2004.