Ardea gains foothold in government investor program

Workers at Kalgoorlie Nickel’s office and core yard preparing bulk samples for test work. Image: Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources’ Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) has been selected as one of four energy and resources projects to participate in the Federal Government’s Investor Front Door pilot program, aimed at accelerating investment in fuel security, supply chain resilience and critical minerals development.

The KNP is one of the largest nickel and cobalt resources in Australia and is expected to produce around 30,000 tonnes of nickel and 2000 tonnes of cobalt annually over a projected 40-year mine life. The project is positioned to support growing global demand for battery metals, strengthen Australia’s role in clean energy supply chains, and contribute to economic development in Western Australia’s Goldfields region.

Ardea managing director and chief executive officer Andrew Penkethman said inclusion in the program is important recognition of the project’s national significance and strategic value to Australia’s critical minerals supply chain.

“The Investor Front Door support provides enhanced regulatory coordination and access to government financing pathways, strengthening certainty as we progress the Goongarrie Hub through key approvals and development milestones,” Penkethman said.

“On behalf of Ardea, I would like to thank the Australian Government and all stakeholders for their support as we continue

to advance Australia’s largest nickel-cobalt resource, commencing with the Goongarrie Hub, toward production as a long

life nickel-cobalt asset that provides essential supply chain diversity and security.”

The Investor Front Door initiative is designed to streamline engagement between project proponents and government, helping developers navigate approvals processes and progress projects of national significance more efficiently.

Under the pilot program, participating projects will receive support from a dedicated engagement manager to assist with regulatory requirements, coordinate approvals and identify appropriate government financing pathways.

According to the Federal Government, the initial pilot projects could collectively unlock up to $20 billion in investment and support job creation during both construction and operational phases.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen Australia’s economic resilience amid global uncertainty, with a focus on securing fuel supplies and reinforcing critical supply chains.

Recent disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East have underscored vulnerabilities in global energy markets, highlighting the importance of building greater sovereign capability in key sectors.

The Government said the pilot projects are considered pioneering and will help inform the future expansion of the Investor Front Door framework.

The program is scheduled to run through to mid-2027.

Alongside Ardea’s KNP, three other projects have been selected for the pilot:

HAMR Energy’s renewable fuel project in Victoria and South Australia, which aims to convert biomass into low-carbon liquid fuels

New Energy Transport’s Wilton project in New South Wales, a large-scale zero-emission heavy road freight depot

The Murchison Green Hydrogen project in Western Australia, which plans to produce green ammonia using wind and solar power

Read more: Ardea’s billion-dollar baby

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