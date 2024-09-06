Arcadium to put Mt Cattlin on hold

Image: Michael Evans/stock.adobe.com

Arcadium Lithium will transition its Mt Cattlin mine in Western Australia into care and maintenance following the recent softening of lithium prices.

Stage 4A waste stripping and any expansionary investment will be suspended after the mine completes Stage 3 mining and ore processing by mid-2025.

Though considered a relatively small mine compared to its neighbours, Arcadium president and chief executive officer Paul Graves said the mine will continue to play a big part in the company’s future.

“We remain committed to developing our global portfolio of hard rock assets and are confident that they will continue to be a significant part of Arcadium Lithium’s growth story,” Graves said.

“Unfortunately, production at Mt Cattlin beyond the current stage of the open pit cannot be justified in the current price environment for spodumene.

“We will maintain open and transparent dialogue with all of our stakeholders while supporting our employees and communities in Western Australia during this transition period.”

Arcadium was firm Mt Catltin will not be closed, with its care and maintenance program intended to keep the mine and processing facilities in a position to potentially resume operations when market conditions become more favourable.

The company said it will continue to explore the viability of underground mining at the Mt Cattlin site, which could potentially extend the remaining mine life.

As a result of the decision to put Mt Cattlin on hold, Arcadium expects to increase its net expected cash flow in 2024 and 2025 cumulatively by approximately $US75 ($111.2 million) to $US100 million ($148.3 million).

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.