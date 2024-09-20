Arcadium locks in plans for lithium growth

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Arcadium Lithium has unveiled plans to achieve a $US1.3 billion ($1.9 billion) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2028.

The strategy was outlined during Arcadium’s inaugural 2024 Investor Day, the first of its kind since the company’s creation following the merger of Allkem and Livent in January.

During the event, Arcadium reviewed its operating, commercial and growth strategies and reinforced its commitment to sustainability leadership.

“We have a clear and compelling plan to deliver significant growth over the coming years, leveraging the size and quality of our portfolio of assets and expansion projects,” Arcadium president and chief executive officer Paul Graves said.

“Our vertically integrated operating network, broad range of high-performance lithium products, and deep technical know-how allow us to maximise the value of each unit of lithium we deliver to customers.”

Arcadium expects 25 per cent higher combined lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide volumes in 2024 and 2025 from expansion projects at Fénix and Olaroz in Argentina that have already been completed.

The company also outlined two waves of expansions across its large, high-quality and low-cost assets in Argentina and Canada.

The first wave of four existing projects at various stages of advancement is expected to be fully completed, in stages, by 2028 and more than double sales volumes from today.

The second wave of projects are at the development and planning stage and offers the company the opportunity to increase production capacity.

Graves said Arcadium is supported by a disciplined commercial strategy that provides visibility and profitability throughout market cycles and allows the company to confidently invest to meet the growing long-term demand needs of its customers.

“This plan has the potential to double our sales volumes by 2028 while reaching an expected $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA based on analyst consensus pricing forecasts,” he said.

“I am excited by the opportunities ahead and the highly experienced team we have in place to execute our long-term vision.”