Arafura makes changes at the top

Drilling at the Nolans rare earths project in the NT. Image: Arafura Rare Earths

Arafura Rare Earths has announced some key executive leadership changes to help the company deliver the Nolans rare earths project in the Northern Territory.

Stuart Macnaughton commenced his role as Arafura’s chief operating officer (COO) on April 8.

Macnaughton has 25 years’ experience and holds expertise in project delivery, including the ramp-up of complex hydrometallurgical facilities, and has successfully overseen the design, build and integration of processing plants for Vale and BHP.

“Attracting a COO with Stuart’s credentials signifies the quality of the Nolans project and Arafura’s growth potential,” Arafura managing director and chief executive officer Darryl Cuzzubbo said.

“His expertise in leading diverse teams to deliver complex integrated processing plants is critical to the success of Nolans.”

Shaan Beccarelli recently joined the company in March as Arafura’s head of corporate affairs and investor relations.

Beccarelli has more than 20 years’ experience in the resources sector, previously working for Woodside, Chevron and Rio Tinto. In their new role, Beccarelli will deliver strategic growth across all stakeholder engagement, external relations, brand and reputation.

Tanya Perry was also promoted to head of sustainability and environment in February. With more than 20 years’ experience in environment and sustainability management across a range of industries such as mining, Perry is set to deliver Arafura’s ESG (environmental, social, and governance) strategy.

“It has been a pleasure welcoming both Shaan and Tanya to my executive leadership team,” Cuzzubbo said. “They have brought a step-change in how Arafura executes its corporate affairs, investor relations, environmental management and ESG strategies.

“These appointments signify that Arafura is on the pathway to successfully delivering the Nolans project and ensuring our stakeholders and communities are highly engaged with us. I am thrilled to welcome Stuart, Shaan and Tanya to my leadership team. I look forward to working together as we deliver the materials required for a lower carbon future.”

Further bolstering the Nolans project is the $840 million funding boost Arafura received from the Federal Government in March.

