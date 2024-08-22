Aptella partners with Sphere Drones

Image: Aptella

Technology solutions provider Aptella has announced a partnership with Sphere Drones, an Australian-based full-stack technology and drone services provider.

As part of this partnership, Aptella will distribute the HubX mobile platform, which provides autonomous scanning and mapping operations to customers across the resources, mining, construction and emergency services sectors.

“Our team is focused on sourcing and deploying best-in-breed innovation from around the world for our customers,” Aptella chief executive officer (CEO) Martin Nix said.

“It is an honour to partner with an Australian-based development team and collaborate with Sphere Drones to bring this unique, full-service HubX solution to our customers.”

HubX is a mobile solution designed for drone-in-a-box (DiaB) or terrestrial scanning tasks in regional and hard-to-access or remote areas. Its self-sustained, mobile form-factor is unique and readily deployable on any site, while its bespoke solar power system and 5G internet solutions are all backed by built-in redundancies.

The HubX platform offers a large, configurable payload bay that allows businesses to customise payloads to match their specific operational needs, enhancing the scalability of remote data collection.

From seamlessly integrated DiaB systems to terrestrial scanners, HubX supports the integration of any third-party payload hardware, providing the flexibility needed for various projects.

Paired with DJI’s Dock 2, HubX simplifies DiaB operations, enabling businesses to become operational immediately upon delivery and have pilots ready to fly within 30 minutes of arriving on-site. This streamlined setup accelerates the adoption of drone operations and paves the way for businesses to achieve beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) capabilities.

Achieving certification for remote drone operations through a remote operations centre is often a challenging and lengthy process. HubX addresses this with a managed service solution, allowing customers to deploy the platform right away while working towards their own certification if needed.

“We are thrilled and excited to announce our partnership with Aptella,” Sphere Drones CEO Paris Cockinos said.

“Aptella’s commitment to HubX, expertise in the mining and construction sectors and their ability to support customers throughout Australia and New Zealand, made them a natural choice as a channel partner.

“We look forward to delivering HubX to untapped key verticals, including civil construction, and expanding our presence in the global market.”

