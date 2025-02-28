Aptella and XGRIDS team up for innovation

Image: Aptella

Aptella has announced a new partnership with XGRIDS to introduce the Lixel K1 and L2 Pro handheld 3D scanners to the Oceania and Southeast Asia markets.

These compact, user-friendly devices integrate panoramic cameras and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology to generate real-time, true-colour 3D models, offering an accessible solution for industries such as construction, surveying and facility management.

“Our partnership with XGRIDS allows us to offer practical and efficient laser scanning solutions that cater to various industries,” Aptella chief executive officer Martin Nix said.

“The Lixel K1 and L2 Pro scanners provide our customers with accessible tools for rapid 3D data capture, supported by our dedicated team of specialists.”

Designed for ease of use and quick deployment, the Lixel K1 and L2 series provide professionals and 3D enthusiasts alike with a streamlined approach to capturing high-quality spatial data.

The devices’ portability and advanced scanning capabilities ensure efficient and accurate results across a wide range of applications.

“We have long known about Aptella’s expertise in the field of 3D laser scanning, and their unmatched reputation for providing the best support to their clients,” XGRIDS founder and chief executive officer Dr.Zhao said.

“We cannot wait to get this partnership up and running and bring our solutions to the Oceania and Southeast Asia markets through Aptella.”

Aptella is committed to supporting customers with expert guidance and technical assistance.

From consultation and deployment to training and long-term service, Aptella’s specialists will help businesses integrate XGRIDS handheld scanners into their operations effectively.

By working closely with XGRIDS, Aptella remains dedicated to continually delivering innovative and practical scanning solutions that enhance efficiency and streamline workflows across various industries.