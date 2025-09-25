Approvals unlock Savannah Goldfields’ Georgetown revival

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

Savannah Goldfields has received two critical environmental approvals allowing the company to resume gold production at its Georgetown Gold Project in far north Queensland.

One approval allows the processing of ore from the Big Reef deposit at the Georgetown Gold Processing Plant (GGPP), and the other authorises relocation and processing of material already held in run-of-mine (ROM) stockpiles at Agate Creek. Together, these clear the path for mining and processing activities to recommence.

Savannah said it plans to begin mining at Big Reef in October, feeding the GGPP with freshly mined ore. Previously mined in 2013, Big Reef’s inferred mineral resource is estimated at 107,000 tonnes at three grams per tonne, containing around 10,000 ounces of gold.

In parallel, the company secured approval for a Phase 1 extension of the GGPP’s tailings storage facility. The expansion will add around 125,500 tonnes capacity to support anticipated processing volumes. Construction of the new tailings storage facility capacity is slated to begin after the wet season in early 2026.

Savannah chief executive officer Brad Sampson highlighted the speed and cooperation of Queensland’s environmental regulator, the Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation, in managing the approvals.

“Their processing of our requests has been prompt and professional and has allowed us to continue to progress towards resumption of gold production,” Sampson said.

With these approvals in hand, Savannah is accelerating detailed preparatory works and project planning. The company has also initiated reverse-circulation drilling at an adjacent target known as Big Reef Extended, aimed at testing strike extensions of approximately 1500m beyond the core deposit.

These developments help to restore momentum at Georgetown, which is approximately 480km south-west of Cairns. Savannah’s goal is clear: to restart gold production at GGPP by October 2025, supported by fresh ore and relocated stockpile material.

WA Mining Conference takes place from October 8–9. Register for the event here.