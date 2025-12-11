Approvals ticked for Queensland resources innovation precinct

Concept art for the design of the Isaac Resources Excellence Precinct. Image: Resource Centre of Excellence

A significant new milestone has been reached for the development of Queensland’s resources innovation with the approval of final designs for the Isaac Resources Excellence Precinct (IREP).

The state-of-the-art facility is set to push the state further forward as a beacon of innovation and collaboration at a cost of over $41 million – with capability to focus on six key goals, including the diversification of the resources industry and creating a resilient future workforce through education and re-skilling.

Advancements have now been made to move the project along with the site now fully established and major construction tenders now released to market – with the latter expected to be finalised by Christmas to allow for major construction to begin early next year.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said the latest milestones demonstrate continued momentum since the sod turning in Moranbah in March 2025.

“Finalising the designs and moving into the tender stage is a major milestone for our region. It shows clear and steady progress in bringing this transformational project to life,” she said.

“The Isaac Resources Excellence Precinct is about long-term economic strength and ensuring our workforce is skilled, resilient, and ready for the future. Seeing this next stage underway is an exciting moment for the Isaac community.”

The precinct will feature multi-faceted learning, research, teaching, and collaboration spaces – including a mining heritage centre and research and development facilities and is expected to be built by 2027.

The project is funded by the Queensland Government and the Australian Government.

The Isaac region remains a leader in Queensland’s resource and renewable industries, with 31 active coal mines and 26 renewable energy projects at different stages of development.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.