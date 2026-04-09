Apollo Hill grows as Saturn locks in Ausenco for gold study

Image: Saturn Metals

Saturn Metals has delivered high-grade gold results at its Apollo Hill project in Western Australia, as the company advances development studies and expands exploration north of the existing resource.

Recent drilling at the northern end of the 2.24 million ounce Apollo Hill deposit has returned standout shallow intercepts, including up to 4m at 70.03 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, highlighting the emergence of a new exploration corridor beyond the current resource boundary.

The results, located around 200m north of the defined resource, are aligned with a series of east–west trending mineralised structures that Saturn believes repeat along strike, opening up further growth potential. The mineralisation remains open in multiple directions.

While drilling continues to return encouraging grades, Saturn is placing equal focus on advancing Apollo Hill towards development, with the company recently appointing Ausenco to lead the project’s Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

Ausenco brings global experience in large-scale minerals projects and heap leach operations, which are central to Apollo Hill’s proposed development pathway. The DFS will build on the company’s 2025 pre-feasibility study and incorporate an updated mineral resource estimate, due in the second quarter of 2026.

Saturn managing director Ian Bamborough said the combination of strong drilling results and ongoing study work is helping unlock the project’s full potential.

“Our growing understanding of the Apollo Hill system has effectively opened up a new frontier for further discovery and resource growth immediately to the north,” Bamborough said.

A 10,000m drill program is currently underway to follow up the latest results and refine geological interpretations, with additional assays pending from a broader resource upgrade campaign.

The ongoing work will feed into the DFS, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026, alongside an updated ore reserve.

Located near Leonora, Apollo Hill is emerging as a large-scale, long-life gold development opportunity in Western Australia, supported by a strong cash position of $58.6 million at the end of 2025.

Saturn said it expects a steady flow of results over the coming months as drilling and study activities progress in parallel.

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