Apollo delivers golden strike for Southern Cross

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Southern Cross Gold has delivered its highest-grade shallow intersection to date at the Apollo prospect, which is part of its 100-per-cent-owned Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria.

Results from four drill holes confirm strong, consistent mineralisation across the upper Apollo system, with standout intercepts led by 17.3m at 22.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent, including 15.3g/t gold and 3.2 per cent antimony, from 251.1m in hole SDDSC200.

The result marks the highest-grade composite intersection recorded within the top 220 vertical metres at Apollo. Within that interval, higher-grade zones included 6.3m at 32.3g/t gold and 7.0 per cent antimony.

All four holes hit mineralisation, regardless of drilling direction, reinforcing confidence in the system’s continuity and predictability across the upper portion of the deposit, with the true thickness of mineralised zones estimated at 60–80 per cent of sampled widths.

Southern Cross Gold managing director and chief executive officer Michael Hudson said the results demonstrate the capacity for broad, high-grade mineralisation close to surface.

“The 17.3m at 22.9g/t gold equivalent … is the best composite we’ve ever recorded in the top portion of Apollo,” Hudson said.

The drilling also highlighted elevated antimony concentrations near the surface, with multiple intervals exceeding 20 per cent antimony. The company said this aligns with the zonation model, which predicts stronger antimony grades in the upper 700m of the system.

“At a time when the Western world is urgently reassessing its antimony supply chain, these grades matter,” Hudson said.

A newly identified vein set in hole SDDSC200 points to further growth potential.

“[This] is a reminder that Apollo is still expanding with further drilling,” he said.

Drilling activity is set to continue, with 10 rigs currently operating and 46 holes awaiting assay results.

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