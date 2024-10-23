APO welcomes new general manager

Image: pikcha/shutterstock.com

Abbot Point Operations (APO) has welcomed Damien Dederer as its new general manager at Bowen’s North Queensland Export Terminal.

Dederer takes on the role as after former general manager Allan Brown prepares to enter semi-retirement.

Dederer said he was excited to continue to build on APO’s 40-year legacy for the benefit of the terminal’s leaseholders, customers, and the local community.

“It’s an enormous privilege to get to lead such a dedicated and supportive team of employees and professional contract personnel,” he said.

“The more than 300 local men and women who work at the terminal take great pride in how their jobs make a difference in the lives of people at home, and overseas.

“The good news is Queensland’s export thermal and metallurgical coal industry has a bright future ahead of it working in concert with renewables to provide the affordable and reliable energy solutions nations in the Asia Pacific region need to reduce poverty and power growth.”

Dederer is a Monto local with a career spanning roles in education, power generation, manufacturing, mining, rail, and port operations across Queensland.

He is a chartered accountant and holds a Masters of Accounting from Central Queensland University and a Bachelor of Teaching from the Queensland University of Technology.

A record 34.7 million tonnes of metallurgical and thermal coal from mines in the Bowen and Galilee basins was exported through the North Queensland Export Terminal in the 2023–24 financial year.

