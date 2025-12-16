Antipa pushes Minyari Dome closer to development

Image: Antipa Minerals

Antipa Minerals has reported significant progress across key pre-feasibility study (PFS) workstreams for its 100 per cent-owned Minyari Dome gold-copper development project in Western Australia.

The project is on track to a targeted Final Investment Decision (FID), expected to be attained by mid-2028.

In its latest statement, the West Perth-based explorer detailed a broad suite of technical, regulatory and strategic advancements achieved during the current PFS.

Completed drilling campaigns have bolstered resource definition, metallurgical test-work is now substantially complete and detailed mine design work streams are well underway.

These efforts are strengthening the technical basis for development and improving certainty around key development pathways.

Antipa has also made headway on environmental, hydrogeological and geotechnical fronts, with comprehensive baseline studies and drilling programs progressing to support future approvals.

A structured regulatory strategy has also been developed alongside active engagement with Traditional Owners, clarifying native title and heritage approval pathways that will be critical in advancing the project.

The company has commenced early engagement with potential debt financing partners to align PFS outputs with market expectations, a crucial step ahead of formal funding decisions.

Antipa managing director Roger Mason noted the progress “materially improved our understanding of development pathways, regulatory requirements and expected timelines”, reinforcing the disciplined execution of the PFS.

Covering a 4,500km² tenure in the Paterson Province, the Minyari Dome project hosts multi-million-ounce gold and significant copper resources, positioning Antipa to capitalise on both gold and base metals demand should it advance to development.

