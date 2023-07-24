Antipa Minerals looks ahead

Exploration company Antipa Minerals has detailed its 2024 programs for the Paterson and Wilki farm-in project, which will be fully funded by Antipa’s partners.

Paterson

At Paterson, a roughly 9000m drill program is planned to test multiple high priority gold-copper targets. The test comprises 1350m diamond core drilling; 3600 reverse circulation (RC) drilling; and 4000m air core drilling.

Antipa is conducting ongoing exploration activities to identify new targets in conjunction with drilling, such as large-scale sampling and mapping.

The drill and exploration program has a projected budget of $4.2 million, which will be fully funded by Antipa’s partner IGO.

The Paterson program will kick off August 2023.

Wilki

At the Wilki project, 2300m of RC drilling is planned to test several prospects, including Havieron, Winu and Telfer within 10 to 50km of Newcrest’s Telfer gold-copper-silver mine.

Antipa is similarly conducting exploration activities to identify new targets in conjunction with drilling.

The activities will be fully funded by Newcrest as part of an existing $60 million farm-in agreement.

Wilki activities are scheduled for completion during the current half year.

“We are excited to have multiple drill rigs turning across all four of Antipa’s Paterson province projects during the second half of this calendar year.

“All drilling programmes, including our 100 per cent owned Minyari Dome project, are heavily focussed on growth, testing a range of compelling targets offering the potential for multiple major gold-copper discoveries.

“We look forward to systematically testing many high-potential targets over coming months and also repopulating our exploration pipeline via ongoing gold-copper target generation activities.”