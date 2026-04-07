Antipa hails stronger Minyari development potential

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Antipa Minerals has announced a mineral resource upgrade for its 100 per cent-owned Minyari gold-copper-silver project in Western Australia, highlighting a near-ten per cent increase in gold equivalent.

The updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) indicates an increase in total resources to 2.9 million ounces (Moz) of gold, or 3.6 million ounces gold equivalent (AuEq).

The Minyari Dome group of deposits, forming the core of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS), now contains 2.5 Moz of gold (3.2 Moz AuEq), with 85 per cent of gold in the indicated category, up from 70 per cent previously.

The Minyari deposit alone accounts for 1.9 Moz, with 97 per cent now classified as indicated.

“This Mineral Resource update delivers both an increase in total contained metal and a significant uplift in the proportion of higher-confidence Indicated ounces,” Antipa managing director Roger Mason said in a statement.

“Minyari continues to strengthen as a large-scale standalone development opportunity in one of Australia’s most prospective mineral provinces.”

The total MRE, including satellite deposits at Tim’s Dome, Chicken Ranch, and RPS, now comprises 69 million tonnes at 1.33 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, containing 2.9 Moz of gold, 91,000 tonnes of copper, 880,000 ounces of silver, and 13,000 tonnes of cobalt.

Looking ahead, exploration in 2026 will target resource growth, with several high-priority zones—including Fiama, GEO-01, Minella, and WACA—remaining open along strike, down dip, or both. Maiden resource potential has also been identified at northern Minyari lodes, GP01, WACA East, and copper-focused targets including Judes and Yolanda.

“The project offers clear scope for further growth,” Mason said. “Multiple emerging zones are shaping up for maiden resources, and the broader project area continues to generate highly encouraging discovery opportunities.”

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