Antipa grows Minyari into feasible development opportunity

Image: Antipa Minerals

Antipa Minerals has released an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Minyari project in Western Australia, highlighting scale, quality and confidence in the project becoming a standalone development opportunity.

The updated MRE totals 2.7 million ounces of gold – representing an increase of 163,000 ounces – and includes 90,000 tonnes of copper, 700,000 ounces of silver and 13,000 tonnes of cobalt.

This raises a total gold equivalent mineral resource of 3.3 million ounces.

Increases in mineral resource builds on strong outcomes presented in October 2024’s scoping study.

Antipa noted additional potential growth for a scalable open pit and underground mining operation, with mineralisation beginning at surface and with several deposits remaining open along strike and at depth, plus several maiden resource opportunities.

This latest increase reflects the effectiveness of our two-phase 2025 drilling program, which successfully expanded the existing Minyari Dome resource base while also converting new discovery zones into maiden resources,” Antipa managing director Roger Mason said.

“Importantly, many of these deposits remain open along strike and at depth, providing a clear line of sight to additional growth next year.

“With a strong balance sheet, a robust technical foundation and clearly defined advancement plan, Antipa is very well positioned to continue unlocking exploration value while driving the project towards development.”

The total MRE for Antipa’s projects – including the Minyari Dome, Tim’s Dome and Chicken Ranch deposit – sits at over 58 million tonnes at 1.45 grams per tonne of gold, 0.17 per cent copper, 0.42 grams per tonne of silver and 0.03 per cent cobalt.

