Anson hits US milestone

Australian-based exploration company Anson Resources is heading to the other side of the world, commencing construction at its demonstration plant at the Green River lithium project in Utah, US.

The construction is a major step for Anson and comes after the company completed a geotechnical engineering study over the area.

As well as receiving all necessary approvals for the plant site, Anson has been successful in applying for a mains power connection and has reached a water supply agreement. Production at the plant is expected to commence in January 2024.

“The demonstration plant is located at Anson’s previously purchased industrial-use land holding at Green River, and when complete will continuously produce lithium carbonate for use by OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and other potential offtake partners in their qualification process,” Anson said in a statement.

Anson confirmed the site for the processing plant back in October, and Anson plans to develop the entire Green River project in parallel with its lead asset, the nearby Paradox lithium project.

The Paradox project is Anson’s core asset, covering an area of 167km2 in the Paradox Basin in southern Utah. The company is focusing on developing the project into a significant lithium producing operation to provide lithium carbonate for electric vehicles.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.