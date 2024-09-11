‘Another improvement can always be made’

AusProof is Celebrating 30 years of high quality cable coupler design and development. Image: AusProof

AusProof’s ethos that more can always be done has been central to its 30 years of powering Australian mines.

A lot can happen in a second; a new idea can be formed, a deal can be struck, a milestone can be achieved.

There are 946 million seconds in 30 years. That’s 946 million opportunities to make a difference in an industry as dynamic as mining.

This is a concept with which AusProof managing director Aston Marks is very familiar.

With AusProof celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Marks told Australian Mining that it’s impossible to define the last three decades in just a handful of moments.

“It’s the thousands of little successes that have brought AusProof to where it is today,” he said. “Every one of our 700 employees has had their own journey to get us here, their achievements are shared by us all.”

It takes a lot of work to become an industry mainstay, but Marks said there is one thing in particular a business needs in its repertoire to stay a successful course: adaptability.

“We’re continually tweaking and adapting how we do things, and that’s helped us stay ahead of the game,” he said.

AusProof offers electric cable coupler solutions in aluminium and stainless steel, with operating voltages ranging from 660 volts (V) all the way up to 35,000V, and available ratings varying from 60 amps (A) to 800A.

The company’s products are used not just in the Australian market but around the world, with couplers supplied to Africa, the US, the UK, South America, and parts of New Zealand and Asia.

“We’re incredibly selective with our range,” Marks said.

“By focusing on continually developing our key products, we can continue to grow with the industry.”

AusProof’s research and development (R&D) team is always at work designing new products and redeveloping those already making an impact on sites across the world. Over its 30 years, AusProof’s R&D capability has grown in size and scale, continuing to seize opportunities as they come as part of its vision to “connect power throughout the world”.

Based in Gladstone, right in the heart of the Queensland coal industry, AusProof has an intimate understanding of what its mining customers need. That level of understanding was key in the development of the company’s Ex118BSSRF stainless steel coupler featuring a removable flange.

Even the slightest scratch on the surface of the coupler can potentially cause a spark to bleed through. In a coal mine, that could mean igniting any gas in the vicinity, often with explosive consequences.

But AusProof’s removable flange means anyone with an Allen key and a spare few minutes can re-fit a new flange as soon as a scratch is detected, keeping the system flameproof while operations continue running.

“Our specifically-designed coupler is used in 99 per cent of Australian operations today,” Marks said. “It changed the game when it comes to safety and cost savings when it was launched, and nothing has been able to rival it since, save for our own innovations to optimise it further.”

Features on AusProof products like replaceable flameproof paths, insulation that extinguishes arcs and faults, full phase-to-phase segregation with earth, and prevention of hot joints are part of the company’s focus on health and safety.

It’s innovations like these Marks said represent a prime example of AusProof’s ethos that more can always be done.

“Another solution can always be designed, another improvement can always be made,” he said, “AusProof is committed to manufacturing products that are modern, reliable, durable and, above all, safe.”

With 30 years under its belt and more innovations on the way, AusProof is proving it has the staying power to keep supporting the Australian mining industry for decades to come.

This feature appeared in the September 2024 issue of Australian Mining.