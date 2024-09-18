Another approval secured for Tivan

Vanadium. Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Tivan has secured a program of work approval to commence the first phase of drilling at its Speewah fluorite project in Western Australia.

The approval covers Tivan’s phased drill planning across both exploration licences and mining leases at Speewah, and marks a significant regulatory milestone for the company.

Tivan is expecting to award contracts for drilling and supporting civil works at Speewah in the near future, in support of mobilisation and the completion of critical works before the arrival of the wet season.

The approval follows Tivan’s launch of an entitlement offer to fund its next phase of advancement and priority resources projects last month.

“Tivan has received many requests from our retail shareholder base for the opportunity to participate in capital raisings this year,” Tivan executive chairman Grant Wilson said.

“Today’s entitlement offer provides a mechanism to facilitate such participation, while also providing Tivan with important flexibility as we move forward. We have established deep intrinsic value at the company this year and we have major catalysts directly ahead.

“The proposed use of funds reflects these priorities and will ensure Tivan is optimally placed to finalise our joint venture with Sumitomo Corporation before year end.”

