AngloGold appoints new COO

AngloGold Ashanti has appointed Richard Jordinson as its new chief operating officer (COO) in a move which will take effect from October 1.

Jordinson has previous experience working within multiple jurisdictions in both operating and leadership positions.

He first joined AngloGold Ashanti in 2012 as the general manager of the Sunrise Dam gold operation, located 220km northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

As the Sunrise Dam general manager, Jordinson was responsible for the mine strategy to transition the operation from an open pit to a large-scale underground operation.

Jordinson was then appointed as the general manager of the Geita gold mine in Tanzania in April 2017.

In this role, he led the mine’s team for more than four years. During this period, the Geita mine successfully transitioned to underground production across three separate mining fronts, established a new open pit mine at Nyamulilima and almost doubled mining reserves.

Jordinson was then appointed as senior vice president for AngloGold’s Ghana-Tanzania business unit in 2021. This position saw him lead and support the development of a strong team across both countries to improve performance.

“Richard brings 38 years of industry experience to this role, earned across the gold, iron ore, nickel, zinc and lead mining sectors,” AngloGold Ashanti said.

“He has with AngloGold Ashanti a proven track record of adding value to the portfolios he has helped lead by bringing new operations into production on time and on budget and overseeing complex transitions to underground mining.”

Jordinson will replace Marcelo Godoy, who has been the company’s interim COO since July.

“AngloGold Ashanti would like to express the gratitude of the board and executive for the invaluable work Marcelo is doing ahead of Richard assuming the COO role, and the manner in which he has approached managing the production portfolio,” AngloGold Ashanti said.