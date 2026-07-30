Anglo American’s chief executive will head up the joint executive leadership team of Anglo Teck, with the company’s joint executive leadership team announced following a merger of equals with Teck Resources in September last year.

It’s understood the new-look leadership team will take effect immediately following the completion of the merger which is expected between September of this year and March 2027.

Anglo Teck‘s top team has been described as a highly experienced and complementary set of leaders from both companies to shape a “cohesive leadership culture with clear accountabilities”.

“The future executive leadership team combines deep operational and financial expertise and global market insight with a strong track record of safety leadership, values-based decision-making and project delivery to create enduring shareholder and stakeholder value,” Anglo American said in a statement on its website.

Anglo Teck’s leadership team comprises of the following:

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive officer

Jonathan Price, deputy chief executive officer & chief strategy officer

John Heasley, chief financial officer

Ruben Fernandes, chief operating officer

Ian Anderson, chief people officer

Lyndon Arnall, chief legal & sustainability officer

Alison Atkinson, chief technical officer & chief executive officer of Crop Nutrients

Karla Mills, chief projects officer

Matt Walker, chief executive officer, marketing

Nolitha Fakude will continue in her current role, serving as Chair of Anglo Teck’s management board in South Africa, reporting to Duncan Wanblad.

Anglo Teck’s regional leadership team – across Canada, United States, Peru, Brazil, Chile and Kumba Iron Ore – will report to Fernandes upon the completion of the merger.

“Together, we are forming a global metals and minerals powerhouse offering investors more than 70 per cent exposure to copper,” Wanblad said.

“As the incoming CEO of Anglo Teck, I have utmost confidence in the highly capable executive and regional leadership teams that I have set out today, benefiting from their track records of delivery and their diversity of global experience.”

Anglo Teck’s copper production is approximately 1.2 million tonnes (Mt) and is expected to grow around 10 per cent to 1.35Mt in 2027.