Anglo American’s mine rescue gold

The 2024 Australian Underground Mines Rescue competition. Image: Anglo American

Anglo American’s Queensland Moranbah North mines rescue team has been named overall winner of the 2024 Australian Underground Mines Rescue competition.

The annual event brings together the top mines rescue teams to demonstrate their expertise and commitment to safety in the mining industry.

Four teams from New South Wales and four from Queensland, each having won their respective regional competitions, competed for the 2024 title which was held at Chain Valley Colliery near Newcastle on October 24.

The MG3 Appin team (Southern Mines Rescue, NSW) was runner-up, followed by Centennial Coal’s Springvale team (Western Mines Rescue, NSW) which took out third place.

Now in its 60th year, the competition features a series of challenging scenarios that replicate real-life emergencies faced in mining operations in both underground and surface environments.

Teams were assessed on their technical skills, teamwork and communications as they navigated simulated incidents such as hazard awareness, underground search and rescue, first aid and fire-fighting.

Anglo American Australia chief executive officer Dan van der Westhuizen said the Moranbah North Mine mines rescue team had proven time and again it was among the best in the country.

“Mines rescue competitions are an essential opportunity for our industry to ensure we have the right skill sets ready to deploy and save lives across our industry, in the event this becomes necessary,” he said.

“Our highly-skilled mines rescue teams are fundamental to our ongoing commitment to the emergency readiness of Queensland’s coal mining industry.

“I hope more people feel inspired to join their local rescue teams and gain vital skills.”

The Moranbah North mines rescue team will be invited to represent Australia at the International Mines Rescue Competition which will be held in Zambia in 2026.

